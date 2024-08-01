Olympics: Vishnu Saravanan – Sailor Reclaiming Father’s Dream Ruined by Politics

Vishnu Saravanan and Neeraj Chopra are both in the same city – Paris. And, will be participating in the same competition – the Olympics – but in different events. Vishnu, in sailing. Neeraj, in javelin throw.

Eight years ago, however, they competed in the same event, albeit in different age categories. Around the time Neeraj was working his way up the ladder in javelin seniors – then far from the phenomenon he is today – Vishnu was competing in the javelin juniors.

Ahead of his event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Vishnu tells The Quint: