Olympics: Swapnil Kusale’s Story — From TTE in Pune to Bronze Medalist in Paris

On Wednesday, as sailed into the 50m 3P Men’s Final, he was blissfully unaware that he had made the cut until his coach broke the news at the end of the qualification rounds at the Chateauroux Shooting Range.
The following day, at the same venue, the 29-year-old shooter made history by becoming India’s first rifle shooter to win an medal in the 50m Rifle 3P event. Within just 24 hours, he not only elevated India’s medal tally to three but also ensured his name thrummed through the global shooting community.
But Swapnil’s approach remained unchanged—unconcerned with the leaderboard in the final, his sole focus was on the target.
"I didn't target anything and just focused solely on my breathing,” Swapnil explained after his historic performance. “I was not looking at the leaderboard and sticking to what I'd been practicing for many years. I was also neglecting the leaderboard announcement as I only wanted the Indian fans to make noise. It was making me feel good and I wanted to see them happy," Swapnil would say after scripting history.
Thursday Was Different
Unlike Manu and Sarabjot, who were considered strong contenders for medals at the Paris Olympics, Swapnil Kusale was not initially seen as a favourite. This was partly due to his fourth-place finishes at major tournaments, such as the 2023 World Championship and the 2022 Asian Games.
But Thursday was different. In the kneeling position, the Kolhapur shooter fired scores of 52.7, 52.2, and 51.9, placing him sixth after the first 15 shots. Yet, his consistent performance in the prone and standing positions saw the 28-year-old climb to third place by the end of stage 1. While his scores didn’t guarantee a medal, they kept him safely out of the elimination zone.
In stage 2, where each shot posed a risk of elimination, Kusale shot 10.5, 9.4, and 9.9, securing his spot in the top three and ensuring a medal. At one point, gold seemed within reach, but a 10.0 on his final shot fell short of keeping him in the gold medal race.
As the saying goes, all's well that ends well. While Swapnil didn’t come away with gold, he avoided finishing fourth and, instead, etched his name into the history books.
“I feel great. I was a little nervous and my heart is still racing. Ultimately, it's a sport and I'm proud to have brought home a bronze for India. I'm not sure if I'll feel different when I have the medal in my hands. I definitely feel something inside, but I'm just used to staying grounded," he said after the game.
Talking about his mantra and routine before going into the final, he said:
There were butterflies in my stomach, so I just had black tea. I love drinking tea but I can't have it so I drank black tea. Every time, before the match, I chant God's name.Swapnil Kusale
Even now, as an Olympic medalist, Swapnil Kusale leads a life that’s as multifaceted as his career achievements. Beyond the shooting range, Swapnil serves as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) with the Pune Railway Division—a role that might seem worlds apart from his sporting triumphs.
Early Days
But how did he enter the world of shooting?
Swapnil's journey into the world of shooting began at the age of 14 when he was selected for a Maharashtra government sports scheme. His father, keen to foster his son's budding potential, enrolled him in the Krida Prabodhini program in 2009, designed to cultivate young athletes. After a year of rigorous training, Swapnil made his choice: shooting was the sport he wanted to master.
His career is marked by a series of significant milestones: a fourth-place finish in Cairo at the 2022 World Championship, which secured him a quota for the Paris Olympics; a bronze medal in the team event at the same competition; gold in the team event at the 2022 Asian Games; and a gold in the mixed team event at the 2021 World Cup in New Delhi. The 2023 World Cup in Baku added two silver medals—one individual and one team—further embellishing his impressive resume.
A Rousing Reception Awaits Swapnil
Despite his many accolades, Swapnil leads a life out of the spotlight. He is a reserved and introverted individual who prefers the quiet of the shooting range to socialising.
His coach, Deepali Deshpande, shares with The Quint:
He was always a top performer in the junior camps. When he moved up to the senior level, I began coaching him personally. Swapnil is incredibly calm and quiet. He keeps to himself and has a small, close-knit circle. His focus remains steadfastly on his training.Deepali Deshpande
Swapnil’s uncle, who has witnessed his journey up close, expressed the immense pride and joy he has brought to his family and village. He tells The Quint:
From a young age, Swapnil has been known for his hard work and sincerity. Words often fall short when describing his dedication to training. Now that he’s won an Olympic medal, our entire village is celebrating. He has filled us all with immense pride and joy. When he returns, we will give him a grand welcome.Swapnil's Uncle
While Swapnil may find solace in the quiet of the shooting range, his return to his homeland will be met with a thunderous reception from both his family and his millions of fans across India.
