A Detailed Look at the CAS and Its Rejection of Vinesh Phogat's Petition

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected Vinesh Phogat's petition for a joint silver medal in the 2024 Olympics. The operative part of the decision has been released, with the detailed order expected at a later time.

Phogat's plea against her shocking Olympic disqualification was accepted by the ad hoc panel of the CAS in Paris on 8 August. Initially, the hearing was scheduled for 9 August at 10 am local time but postponed to 2 pm local time when the matter was officially referred to the Sole Arbitrator, Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS). In a rather peculiar turn of events, the verdict was delayed many times, finally seeing the light of day on 14 August.

While the United World Wrestling (UWW) Chief and seasoned member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Nenad Lalovic, had cautioned against raising one’s expectations, Phogat’s camp seemed to continue scrambling for loopholes that may ultimately pave the way for a positive outcome.