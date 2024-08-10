From Jantar Mantar to Paris, Vinesh Phogat is an Icon On and Off the Mat

Maybe it was this trial by fire that gave Vinesh the hunger, maybe the rage even, to take down the Japanese world number one in her category, and follow it up with two more big wins to earn that never-before spot in the final. She just had to show all those who tried to pull her down, that she was a true champion.

Vinesh’s freak disqualification by just 100 grams has stolen from her a truly well-deserved and well-earned Olympic medal. But it has also spared several BJP ‘netas’ from the embarrassment of taking part in the photo-ops that would have followed had she actually won a medal. Imagine felicitating the same wrestler who, a year ago, was being described by them as an ‘anti-national’, a 'deshdrohi', and an opposition party stooge.