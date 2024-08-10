From Jantar Mantar to Paris, Vinesh Phogat is an Icon On and Off the Mat

Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here, it must never be forgotten that it was at New Delhi that Vinesh Phogat fought and won her most important match. She may have missed an Olympic gold medal in Paris at the 2024 Olympics, but for all of us Indians, Vinesh won her most precious medal back at home, at Jantar Mantar, in 2023.

A short patch of road and pavement at Jantar Mantar, a designated ‘protest site’ in Central Delhi, became Vinesh’s home, her ‘akhada’, her training centre, for much of 2023, as this was where she was forced to spend months in protest against her own wrestling federation chief, Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexually assaulting her fellow female wrestlers.