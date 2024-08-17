Vinesh Phogat’s Story Has Shattered the Chimera of a Government That Cares

Much of what’s happened leading up to and in the aftermath of Vinesh’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics seems to reflect that grudge. The IOA’s decision to hand over control of the WFI to its newly elected body meant that Brij Bhushan’s aide and the new Federation President Sanjay Singh was present at the Olympic Village in Paris, following Vinesh’s competition from close quarters.

Leaving aside how triggering this must have been for Vinesh – the protesting wrestlers have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to have the WFI election of December 2023 declared illegal – there’s the more serious matter of what happened immediately after the wrestler’s disqualification.

Advocate Rahul Mehra, who’s representing Phogat, Punia and Malik in the Delhi High Court, has alleged that after she was found ‘overweight’ by 100 grams and disqualified from the competition, Vinesh was left to fend for herself, the idea of challenging the disqualification not even being broached by either the IOA or the WFI.