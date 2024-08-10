Vinesh Phogat Row: Govt Seen as 'Arrogant', Will it Harm BJP? 4 Aspects to This

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that a Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana is vacant and if Congress had the numbers they would have nominated Vinesh Phogat.

However, Phogat isn't 30 years old yet, which is the minimum age required to become a Rajya Sabha member. And the last date for filing nominations for the vacant seat falls just a few days before her 30th birthday.

But it is true that the entire fiasco may have added to the negativity towards the BJP that seems to have already existed in Haryana.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's vote share in Haryana fell by 11.9 percentage points that the Congress' increased by 15 percentage points compared to 2019, a massive swing.

To a great extent, the Congress gained due to the shift of Jat votes, especially in seats like Hisar, Sirsa, Sonepat and Rohtak.

The wrestlers' protest was also the third major stir against the BJP with Jats as the main focus, the other two being the Jat reservation protest of 2016 and the farmers' protest of 2020-21.

Recent opinion polls also suggest that Jat disaffection against the BJP may carry forward into the upcoming Assembly elections.