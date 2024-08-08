Vinesh Phogat: From Protesting on Streets to the Brink of an Olympic Medal

Just 15 months ago, Vinesh Phogat was on the streets with other wrestlers to protest against the alleged sexual harassment by former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Now, she became the first Indian woman to reach the final of an Olympic wrestling event, but was disqualified on the day of the final in what was a heartbreaking ending to her career.

In an interview to The Quint last year, she opened up about how the struggle of the protesting wrestlers' was affecting their training. Her Olympics feat shows how she overcame the hardships in the aftermath of wrestlers' protest.