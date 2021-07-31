Tokyo Olympics Schedule: Sindhu, Men's Hockey Team, Fouaad in Action on 1 August

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu, Men's hockey team, Fouaad Mirza will be in action on Sunday.
Image: PTI
Two big matches for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics with the men's hockey team facing Great Britain in the quarter-final while PV Sindhu also returning to the badminton arena for her bronze medal match, on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Udayan Mane and Anirban Lahiri will compete in the final round of the men's golf event while Fouaad Mirza will compete in the cross country equestrian event.
Here's the full schedule of all the Indians in action on Sunday, 1 August.
Bronze Medal Match: PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao, match begins at 5:00 pm IST
Men's Super heavyweight quarter-final: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov, match begins at 9:36 Am IST
Individual eventing cross country: Fouaad Mirza, event begins at 4:15 am IST
Men's tournament quarterfinal: India vs Great Britain, match begins at 5:30 pm IST
Men's individual finals: Udyaan Mane and Anirban Lahiri, event begins at 4:00 am IST
