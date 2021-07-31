Tokyo Olympics Schedule: Sindhu, Men's Hockey Team, Fouaad in Action on 1 August

Two big matches for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics with the men's hockey team facing Great Britain in the quarter-final while PV Sindhu also returning to the badminton arena for her bronze medal match, on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Udayan Mane and Anirban Lahiri will compete in the final round of the men's golf event while Fouaad Mirza will compete in the cross country equestrian event.

Here's the full schedule of all the Indians in action on Sunday, 1 August.