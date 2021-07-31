PV Sindhu Defeated by World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying in SF at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

It was Tai who started off with a quick 2-0 lead before Sindhu rattled of four points, leaving the opponent on the floor with a fantastic cross court smash. The two players, well acquainted with each other’s game, kept chipping away, finding the angles and using the depth of the court well to pick points off. Sindhu led 11-8 at mid-game in the first game.

After the break, Tai upped the ante and as did Sindhu. However, Tai, who was showing off her full repertoire of shots, quickly cut down the lead, bringing things to level pegging even as the Indian kept up, for most of the first game. Quite simply, none were giving away an inch but Tai, who played catch-up for most of the first game won it at 21-18 in 21 minutes.