Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Face Great Britain in Quarter-Final

Eight-time champions India will take on Great Britain in the quarter-final of the Tokyo Olympics men's hockey tournament on Sunday while 2004 champions Australia will meet the Netherlands in the biggest clash of the last-eight stage.

Argentina will play Germany in another quarterfinal while Belgium will meet Spain in the last quarterfinal on Sunday.

On Friday, India defeated Japan 5-3 in their final league game -- their third successive win in the group stage -- to finish second behind Australia, who were held 1-1 by Spain on Friday.