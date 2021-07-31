Tokyo Olympics: World Number 1 Amit Panghal Knocked Out in Opening Bout

Amit Panghal was one of India's brightest medal prospects at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
(Credit: PTI)
Indian world number one Amit Panghal was defeated by Columbia's Yuberjen Martinez.
The Indian boxer lost by a majority decision of 4:1.
Indian boxer and medal favourite Amit Panghal has been knocked out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics following a 1:4 loss to Columbia's Yuberjen Martinez in the 52kg Flyweight category's Round of 16 match.
Panghal, the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, was one of India's brightest medal hopes as he went into the Olympics ranked as the number one boxer in his category. However, he had drawn a tough opponent in Martinez Rivas, the silver medallist from the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Panghal started the bout on the right foot, dominating with his superior technique and was gives 10s by four of the five judges. However, the Indian pugilist was put on the back-foot in the second and third rounds as he was unable to attack.
The Columbian dominated the bout with a series of punches and Amit was under the pump. Martinez won the second round by bagging four 10s from the judges and in the third, he was fully in control, as he was given 10s by all five judges while Amit earned 9s and an 8.
Later in the day, India's Pooja Rani will compete in the quarter-final in the women's welterweight category to book a place in the semi-final.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined