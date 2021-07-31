Tokyo Olympics: World Number 1 Amit Panghal Knocked Out in Opening Bout

Panghal, the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, was one of India's brightest medal hopes as he went into the Olympics ranked as the number one boxer in his category. However, he had drawn a tough opponent in Martinez Rivas, the silver medallist from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Panghal started the bout on the right foot, dominating with his superior technique and was gives 10s by four of the five judges. However, the Indian pugilist was put on the back-foot in the second and third rounds as he was unable to attack.

The Columbian dominated the bout with a series of punches and Amit was under the pump. Martinez won the second round by bagging four 10s from the judges and in the third, he was fully in control, as he was given 10s by all five judges while Amit earned 9s and an 8.