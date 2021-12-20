Focus on Mental Health After 4 Suicides Rock Indian Shooting Fraternity

Pistol coach Ronak Pandit, who has been training Indian shooters for many years, feels there is a “general lack of empathy and all one is looking for is success without really understanding what goes into it.”

“It is the most unfortunate thing that can happen and everyone in the shooting fraternity is taken aback. I cannot even imagine what the families must be going through,” says Ronak.

“I think the fundamental issue is how we react to the players’ performances and the apparent lack of coping skills to accept failures and setbacks. We have to be mindful with our responses to their performances so that their self worth does not depend on the outcome of an exam or competition.”

Asked if there was a pressing need to make mental health a priority in sport, especially shooting, Ronak said, “Yes, shooting is a completely internal sport and all we do is suppress our emotions. Hence, there is a higher chance of not being able to express oneself properly. There is a definite need to talk about this.”