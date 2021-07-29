The Manu Bhaker-Jaspal Rana Fallout Saga: How it Unfolded

The rift was now out in the open.

“Manu was the one who asked for a change in the coach (in March). She was not okay with how this coach (Rana) was treating her. He had not been a good influence on her since the last few months. She was suffering,” said former World No. 1 pistol shooter Heena Sidhu reflecting on the incident.

“We all saw how he wrote that personal message on his shirt and paraded around during the World Cup in front of all the Sports Authority of India and NRAI officials. It is not a healthy thing from a man of his age, who has a daughter of Manu’s age. That was the first red flag that was visible,” the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games medallist said.

“It was an embarrassing moment for Indian shooting,” says a team insider. “Differences and rifts do happen but such blatant public display is surely something that the shooting world could have done without.”

The incident also reflects poorly on the NRAI, who did not take any disciplinary action against the coach. However, the federation did try to play truce between the two aggrieved parties. In a meeting held in Delhi, attended by Manu, her parents and Rana, both sides put forth their views but failed to reach a mid-point. The coach-pupil spilt was now official.

“It is for reasons best known to him (Rana) and the athletes concerned, they are unable to work together. This is not China where we live where I cannot dictate to people that ‘you will do this and that’. They have to be willing to work with each other,” said Raninder in Tokyo.