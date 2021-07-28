Morini Published ‘Anti-Manu’ Articles a Day Before Qualification - Ronak Pandit

Following Repich's claims, Pandit, the national coach of the Indian shooting squad in Tokyo, published a video outlining what happened during Bhaker's 10m air pistol qualifying round. After shooting 98 in the first series, her gun developed a snag in the second. A circuit fault cost the shooter around 18 minutes of her valuable time, causing her to finish outside the top 8 and miss the finals.

However, Morini asserted that the gun might have been repaired swiftly if the Indian team had sought competent assistance. Coach Pandit responded to the allegations by posting a video on Facebook explaining how far the Morini outlet was from the shooting range and why it would not have been a good idea for Bhaker to have her gun repaired there.

According to Pandit, Morini had published 'anti-Manu' articles just days before her match at the Tokyo Olympics, and the 19-year-old could not have trusted the manufacturer. He also explained why Bhaker, who had a backup gun, didn't use it after her first gun failed. The spare gun had a different grip that Manu didn't like.