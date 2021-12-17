Abhinav Bindra Offers to Help With Mental Wellness After Another Shooter Suicide

Konica, who was a Jharkhand-state Gold medallist, had been training with Joydeep Karmakar since July. The 2012 London Games finalist had invited her to train under his tutelage.

“I read about her in some newspaper which mentioned that she wishes to train in Kolkata at our academy. I got in touch with her and decided to give her admission for free, and give her 50 percent off on all the official charges,” Karmakar was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Karmakar asserts Layak had been diligent in her training, but had not attended training sessions for the past 10-odd days. When contacted, Layak told her coaches that she had been sick and will re-join shortly.

“What I heard today is that while she said she wasn’t well, she had gone to attend a hostel-mate’s wedding outside Kolkata, and that she only got back to Kolkata the day before yesterday,” he added. “This is what I got to know from the family. I don’t know what exactly transpired, but the police are investigating.”

The Arjuna Awardee coach also added that she had been making rapid strides in terms of her skills.