Deepika Kumari Handed Comprehensive Defeat by World No 1 in QF at Tokyo Olympics

While An San started off with a couple of 10s, Deepika got a 7 and 10 before the World Number 1 finished with a perfect set of three 10s. Deepika finished the first set with 27 as the Korean won it, taking a 2-0 lead to kick start the quarter-final.

The two had met during the Tokyo test event and Deepika had won that time round.

Deepika started off the second set with a 10 while San shot a 9 but the Indian could not follow it up with a strong shot, scoring 7. San responded with 10 before Deepika hit another 7. San hit 7 too on the final arrow to take the second set and extend the lead to 4-0.

San and Deepika did not hit a 10 in the third set but the Korean had done more than enough to win the set again and clinch the match at 6-0.

India will now turn to Atanu Das in the men’s individual event as they hope to clinch a medal in the archery event.