Deepika Kumari Handed Comprehensive Defeat by World No 1 in QF at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari in action on Friday
Image: PTI
Ace Indian archer Deepika Kumari’s campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ended in a hurry on Friday in the quarter-final when South Korea’s An San eased past her and won in comprehensive manner.
The Korean, who is the top ranked archer in the world, won the women’s individual event quarter-final 6-0 to progress to the semi-final.
While An San started off with a couple of 10s, Deepika got a 7 and 10 before the World Number 1 finished with a perfect set of three 10s. Deepika finished the first set with 27 as the Korean won it, taking a 2-0 lead to kick start the quarter-final.
The two had met during the Tokyo test event and Deepika had won that time round.
Deepika started off the second set with a 10 while San shot a 9 but the Indian could not follow it up with a strong shot, scoring 7. San responded with 10 before Deepika hit another 7. San hit 7 too on the final arrow to take the second set and extend the lead to 4-0.
San and Deepika did not hit a 10 in the third set but the Korean had done more than enough to win the set again and clinch the match at 6-0.
India will now turn to Atanu Das in the men’s individual event as they hope to clinch a medal in the archery event.
Published: 30 Jul 2021,11:42 AM IST