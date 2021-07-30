Navneet Scores as India Women Register First Hockey Win at Tokyo Olympics

Ireland played the last few minutes without a keeper as they searched for an equaliser but were unable to get past Savita on Friday.

India had a total of 14 PCs and 21 shots on goal but were only able to get on the scoresheet in the 57th minute. India also dominated possession with 52 percent going their way and had double the number of circle penetrations as compared to the Irish.

The Indian team also picked up a couple of green cards during the game.

India is currently placed fifth in Pool A with one win and three losses after four games.

India's next game is against currently bottom-placed South Africa while Ireland have to face Great Britain.

The Rani Rampal led side are by no means out of contention for a berth in the final 8, in what is the first time the team is playing back to back Olympic Games.