Navneet Scores as India Women Register First Hockey Win at Tokyo Olympics

File: India’s women’s hockey team celebrate a goal.
The Indian women’s hockey team won their first game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when a late goal helped them secure the result in the game against Ireland. India won the contest 1-0 to register their first points of the campaign in their fourth game in Pool A.
India had lost their first three games and face a must win situation against South Africa in their final Pool A game on Saturday.
India, who had a whole host of penalty corners, throughout the game scored with the 3 minutes to go when Navneet deflected a shot from Rani Rampal into the net.
Ireland played the last few minutes without a keeper as they searched for an equaliser but were unable to get past Savita on Friday.
India had a total of 14 PCs and 21 shots on goal but were only able to get on the scoresheet in the 57th minute. India also dominated possession with 52 percent going their way and had double the number of circle penetrations as compared to the Irish.
The Indian team also picked up a couple of green cards during the game.
India is currently placed fifth in Pool A with one win and three losses after four games.
India's next game is against currently bottom-placed South Africa while Ireland have to face Great Britain.
The Rani Rampal led side are by no means out of contention for a berth in the final 8, in what is the first time the team is playing back to back Olympic Games.
Published: 30 Jul 2021,11:00 AM IST