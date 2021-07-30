Dutee Chand Fails to Progress in Women's 100m Heats at Tokyo Olympics

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand failed to make progress in the 100m women's event.
(Photo: PTI)
Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand could not leave her mark at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she failed to progress from the heats in the women’s 100m event. Dutee was unable to match her personal best too.
Dutee, who was running in Heat 5, finished seventh and was well off the pace. Dutee clocked 11.54 seconds in her sprint with Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce winning the heat comfortably at a time of 10.84 seconds. She was followed by Ajla del Ponte of Switzerland and Grace Nzubechi Nwokocha of Nigeria at second and third.
Dutee’s personal best is 11.17 seconds, and she will disappointed at not making it to the semi-finals of the 100m event. She finished 45th overall out of 54 athletes. Had she clocked her PB, she would have been able to find a place in the semi-final of the event.
Dutee had achieved her personal best earlier in the season itself in the build up to the Tokyo Olympics.
Dutee however still has the 200m event to go.
Earlier in the day on Friday, India were assured their second medal when Lovlina Borgohain progressed to the semi-final in her boxing event and is assured of a Bronze medal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 30 Jul 2021,09:37 AM IST