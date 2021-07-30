Day 7, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Sindhu, Lovlina A Step Away From Assuring Medal

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will be in action in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid Stage at 5.30 am. Manu had scored 292 in the three Precision Series on Thursday and is ranked 5th, while Rahi managed a 287 and is placed 25th. Both need to come up with a strong performance in the rapid stage. The top 8 athletes will qualify for the final, to be held at 10.30 am.

Archer Deepika Kumari will face ROC's Ksenia Perova in the Women's Individual Round of 16 match at 6 am. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held later today, followed by the semifinals and the final.

The athletics competition will also get underway today, where Avinash Sable will be in action in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2 at 6.17 am, Dutee Chand in the Women's 100m Round 1 at 8.10 am, MP Jabir in the Men's 400m Hurdle Round 1 - Heat 5 at 8.27 am, and Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani and Subha Venkatesan in the 4x400m Relay Mixed Round 1 Heat 2 at 4.42 pm.

The Indian women's hockey team will be desperate for a victory when they take on Ireland in their fourth Pool A match at 8.15 am. The women have lost their first three matches to Netherlands (1-5), Germany (0-2), Great Britain (1-4).

All eyes will be on pugilist Lovlina Borgohain who will take on Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in the second quarterfinal of the women's welter event at 8.48 am. A win would ensure a medal for her and the country.

Shuttler PV Sindhu will face her first real test in this Olympics when she takes on Japan's Akane Yamaguchi during their quarterfinals clash at 1.15 pm. The 24-year-old from Fukui, Japan, is a 2018 World Championships bronze medallist and a 2018 Asian Games gold medallist. It's bound to be an exciting match. Agile, with quick reflexes, Akane tends to tire out her opponents with her excellent shot-making prowess, while Sindhu uses her height and power to her advantage. Sindhu and Yamaguchi have faced each other 18 times, with Sindhu winning 11 of those encounters. The last time they played each other was in the quarterfinal match at the All England Open, where Sindhu beat Akane 16-21, 21-16, 21-19. Both the women topped their respective groups.

The men's hockey team will face hosts Japan in their final pool match at 3 pm. The men-in-blue are currently placed second behind Australia in Pool A with three wins and one loss out of four games. They had made it to the quarterfinals with their 3-1 win over Argentina on Thursday. The top four make the last-eight stage from each group. The quarterfinals are on Sunday.