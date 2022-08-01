CWG 2022: Judoka Shushila Qualifies for Gold Battle, 3 Fight for Bronze

Vijay Kumar Yadav defeated Scotland's Dylan Munro in Repechage in the men's 60kg category to stay in medal contention. In his bronze medal playoff match, he will be up against Cyprus’ Petros Christodoulides.

Suchika Tariyal, who is competing in women’s 57kg category, will also fight for a bronze medal. She defeated Zambia’s Rita Kabinda in her first match, but lost against Canada’s Christa Deguchi in her second match. However, Tariyal qualified for the bronze medal battle by beating Donne Breytenbach in Repechage. In her last hurdle, she will face Mauritius’ Christianne Legentil.