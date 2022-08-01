CWG 2022 Live, Day 4: Ajay Singh's Weightlifting Event Underway
Live updates from Day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is now underway and there are two Indians in weightlifting finals - Ajay Singh and Harjinder Kaur (11pm).
The badminton mixed team will face Singapore for a spot in the final at 11pm IST.
The men's table-tennis team are also in the semi-final today, starting 11.30 pm IST.
Tap here to check out the full schedule of the Indians in action on Monday.
Commonwealth Games Day 4: Ajay Lifts 140
Ajay's second Snatch lift was listed 3kgs higher than his previous effort and the Indian national record holder pulls it off to stay in contention for a medal.
Kyle Bruce of Australia though is yet to start his campaign. He's listed his first lift at 143kg.
Commonwealth Games Day 4: Ajay Singh Lifts 137
He moved his listed weight up by two to 137kg and Commonwealth Champion Ajay Singh starts his campaign with a successful first lift in Snatch.
Ajay is the national record holder in the 81kg category, with a combined weight of 338kg (148+190) that he did in Samoa, in 2019.
Commonwealth Games Day 4: Ajay Singh's Weightlifting Event Starts
India's medal campaign on this Monday is now underway with Ajay Singh's 81kg weightlifting final. The 24-year old has listed 135kg as his first Snatch effort with seven lifters slotted at the same, or higher.
Commonwealth Games Day 4: Two Medal Events Today
Day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will see two Indians in medal events - both weightlifters. Ajay Singh's men's 81kg event gets underway at 2pm while Harjinder Kaur's Women's 71Kg event will start at 11pm.
Here's India's full schedule for today:
Swimming:
Men's 100m butterfly heat 6 - Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm)
Table Tennis:
Men's team semifinal (11.30 pm)
Boxing:
48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)
54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)
75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)
Cycling:
Women's Keiren first round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm)
Men's 40km points race qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm)
Men's 1000m time trial finals - Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm)
Women's 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)
Hockey:
Men's Pool B - India versus England (8.30 pm)
Weightlifting:
Men's 81kg - Ajay Singh (2 pm)
Women's 71 Kg - Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)
Judo:
Men's 66kg Elimination round of 16 - Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)
Men's 60kg Elimination round of 16 - Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)
Women's 48kg quarter finals - Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)
Women's 57kg Elimination round of 16 - Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)
Squash:
Women's singles plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm)
Women's singles quarterfinal - Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)
Lawn Bowls:
Women's four semifinal: 1 pm.
