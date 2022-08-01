ADVERTISEMENT
CWG 2022 Live, Day 4: Ajay Singh's Weightlifting Event Underway

Live updates from Day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

  • Day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is now underway and there are two Indians in weightlifting finals - Ajay Singh and Harjinder Kaur (11pm).

  • The badminton mixed team will face Singapore for a spot in the final at 11pm IST.

  • The men's table-tennis team are also in the semi-final today, starting 11.30 pm IST.

  • Tap here to check out the full schedule of the Indians in action on Monday.

3:00 PM , 01 Aug

Commonwealth Games Day 4: Ajay Lifts 140

Ajay's second Snatch lift was listed 3kgs higher than his previous effort and the Indian national record holder pulls it off to stay in contention for a medal.

Kyle Bruce of Australia though is yet to start his campaign. He's listed his first lift at 143kg.

2:47 PM , 01 Aug

Commonwealth Games Day 4: Ajay Singh Lifts 137

He moved his listed weight up by two to 137kg and Commonwealth Champion Ajay Singh starts his campaign with a successful first lift in Snatch.

Ajay is the national record holder in the 81kg category, with a combined weight of 338kg (148+190) that he did in Samoa, in 2019.

2:20 PM , 01 Aug

Commonwealth Games Day 4: Ajay Singh's Weightlifting Event Starts

India's medal campaign on this Monday is now underway with Ajay Singh's 81kg weightlifting final. The 24-year old has listed 135kg as his first Snatch effort with seven lifters slotted at the same, or higher.

1:36 PM , 01 Aug

Commonwealth Games Day 4: Two Medal Events Today

Day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will see two Indians in medal events - both weightlifters. Ajay Singh's men's 81kg event gets underway at 2pm while Harjinder Kaur's Women's 71Kg event will start at 11pm.

Here's India's full schedule for today:

Swimming:

Men's 100m butterfly heat 6 - Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm)

Table Tennis:

Men's team semifinal (11.30 pm)

Boxing:

  • 48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)

  • 54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)

  • 75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

Cycling:

  • Women's Keiren first round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm)

  • Men's 40km points race qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm)

  • Men's 1000m time trial finals - Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm)

  • Women's 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)

Hockey:

Men's Pool B - India versus England (8.30 pm)

Weightlifting:

  • Men's 81kg - Ajay Singh (2 pm)

  • Women's 71 Kg - Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

Judo:

  • Men's 66kg Elimination round of 16 - Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)

  • Men's 60kg Elimination round of 16 - Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)

  • Women's 48kg quarter finals - Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)

  • Women's 57kg Elimination round of 16 - Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

Squash:

  • Women's singles plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm)

  • Women's singles quarterfinal - Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)

Lawn Bowls:

Women's four semifinal: 1 pm.

Published: 01 Aug 2022, 1:36 PM IST
