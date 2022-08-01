After CWG Gold, Achinta Remembers Sacrifice Brother Made to Let Him Compete

Sheuli said he was not worried about his chances after failing in his second attempt in clean and jerk on Sunday and took another attempt, for he was sure of his abilities having lifted that weight in practice.

Now that he has won his first Commonwealth Games medal, Sheuli is keen to build on the success and make an attempt to qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He knows that the path to Paris is littered with hard work. But, then, Sheuli has never been unfazed by hard work or hardships and is confident he will do well in the Olympics as well.