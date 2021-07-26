Bhavani, Sharath Headline India's Act on Disappointing Day at Tokyo Olympics

It was an overall disappointing day for Indian fans on Monday as most results did not go India’s way. However, Day 3 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics started off positively as the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Summer Games registered a win.

India’s Archery men’s team had a tough time against the impeccable South Koreans, while Manika Batra too was overpowered and could not repeat the heroics from her second round. However, the senior men’s singles player Sharath Kamal found his rhythm and registered a win to move into the 3rd round.

India’s shooting woes too continue to be of concern for the contingent as the Men’s skeet team could not make it out of the qualifiers.