Bhavani, Sharath Headline India's Act on Disappointing Day at Tokyo Olympics

Bhavani Devi and Sharath Kamal registered a win each while all other Indian athletes were handed defeats on Monday.
Image: Shruti Mathur/The Quint
It was an overall disappointing day for Indian fans on Monday as most results did not go India’s way. However, Day 3 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics started off positively as the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Summer Games registered a win.
India’s Archery men’s team had a tough time against the impeccable South Koreans, while Manika Batra too was overpowered and could not repeat the heroics from her second round. However, the senior men’s singles player Sharath Kamal found his rhythm and registered a win to move into the 3rd round.
India’s shooting woes too continue to be of concern for the contingent as the Men’s skeet team could not make it out of the qualifiers.
CA Bhavani Devi made history by becoming the first fencer from the country to win an Olympic match, defeating Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 to advance to the Round of 32 in the women's individual sabre event. Hours later though, she faced French fourth seed Manon Brunet and despite putting up a brave fight, has been eliminated from the competition with a 15-7 score.
Even as her campaign ends, the 27-year-old will return to India having created Olympic history as she is the first Indian fencer to ever qualify for the games, despite the sport being a part of the quadrennial event since the time the modern Olympics started in 1896.
India’s top skeet shooters among the men, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan were in action but could not make much of an impression on the day.
Angad finished in the 18th position with a score of 120 while Mairaj was 25th with a score of 117. There were a total of 30 shooters in the event with only the top six qualifying for the final.
India with the likes of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai were in action in round of 16 to begin with where they faced Kazakhstan and beat them 6-2. The Indians, seeded ninth, won the first two sets 55-54 and 52-51 respectively. Trailing 0-4, Kazakhstan fought back in the third set to win it 57-56. The Indians, however, won the fourth set 55-54.
In the quarterfinal, they ran into South Korea, who blew them away 6-0 with the India troika failing to hit bulls eye under the immense pressure.
Achanta Sharath Kamal reached the third round of the men's singles table tennis competition, fighting back from a game down to beat Tiago Apolonia of Portugal 4-2 in 49 minutes. Kamal, who had a bye in the first round, started off slowly as the Portuguese player raced away with the first game. Sharath got into his rhythm in the second game and went on to win 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 in a well-fought encounter.
Up against a difficult opponent in Austria's 10th seeded Sofia Polcanova, India’s Manika Batra had her task cut out. The Indian was overpowered by the booming forehand of the Austrian who played her off the table, winning 11-8, 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 in 27 minutes.
A late addition to the Tokyo contingent for India, Sumit Nagal was playing the world number 2 Daniil Medvedev in the second round. The second seed hardly broke into a sweat as he coasted past Nagal in just over an hour with a score of 6-2, 6-1.
India’s tennis campaign seemed all but over, but there is still a chance that Sania and Nagal might team up for the mixed doubles, for which the draw is on Tuesday.
Ashish Kumar made his Olympic debut against China’s Erbieke Tuoheta. The Indian, who was fighting in the same category as when Vijender Singh had won a Bronze in 2008, though could not match up to his opponent, despite the immense grit and intent. Ashish lost 5-0 on points with the judges ruling in favour of the Chinese boxer.
The Indian women’s team was in action, playing their second game of the competition and had Germany to deal with. Rani Rampal and co put in a more improved showing from their first game but were left to reflect on two clear cut missed chances, including a penalty stroke as they were handed a 2-0 defeat.
India's Sajan Prakash has finished fourth in his Heat in the Men's 200m butterfly stroke event. He finished with a timing of 1.57.22. Only the top-16 move forward after all the Heats are done. Sajan finished 24th overall in the heats.
India’s men’s doubles pairing Satwinsairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down after putting up a fight against world No.1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in their second Group A match. Rankireddy/Shetty, who had won their first match in the group against world No. 3 pair of Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang of Chinese Taipei, went down 21-13, 21-12 against the Indonesian pair, in just 31 minutes.
Published: undefined