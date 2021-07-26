Full Schedule Of Indian Athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Sharath Achanta and the men's hockey team will be among several other Indian athletes to compete at the Tokyo Olympics on 27 July, Tuesday.

Sharath Achanta will square off against Ma Long in the third round of men's single table tennis while the badminton pair of Chirag and Satwik will face Sean Vendy/Ben Lane in the group play stage.

Following the 7-1 loss to Australia on Sunday, the men's hockey team will face off against Spain in a pool match.

However, all eyes are expected to be on the shooting range once again where the 10m mixed team events will take place.