Full Schedule Of Indian Athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday

Manu Bhaker, Sharath Achanta and Indian Men's hockey team will be in action on 27th July at the Tokyo Olympics
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Manu Bhaker to compete in 10m air pistol mixed qualifications, India vs Spain in Men's hockey and several other Indian athletes on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics. 

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Sharath Achanta and the men's hockey team will be among several other Indian athletes to compete at the Tokyo Olympics on 27 July, Tuesday.

Sharath Achanta will square off against Ma Long in the third round of men's single table tennis while the badminton pair of Chirag and Satwik will face Sean Vendy/Ben Lane in the group play stage.

Following the 7-1 loss to Australia on Sunday, the men's hockey team will face off against Spain in a pool match.

However, all eyes are expected to be on the shooting range once again where the 10m mixed team events will take place.

Badminton 

  • Men's doubles, Group play stage: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Sean Vendy/Ben Lane at 8:30 am IST

Boxing 

  • Women's welterweight Round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Aptez begins at 10:57 am IST

Hockey 

  • Men's tournament Pool matches A: India vs Spain

Sailing

  • Laser Radial Opening series Race 5: Nethra Kumanan, Race begins at 8:35 am IST

  • Laser Radial Opening series Race 6: Nethra Kumanan, Race begins at 9:50 am IST

  • Laser Opening series Race 4: Vishnu Saravanan, Race begins at 8:45 am IST

  • Laser Opening series Race 5: Vishnu Saravanan, Race begins at 10:00 am IST

  • Laser opening series Race 6: Vishnu Saravanan, Race begins at 11:15 am IST

  • 49er opening series Race 1: Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar, Race at 11:20 am IST

  • 49er opening series Race 2: Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar, Race at 12:15 pm IST

  • 49er opening series Race 3: Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar, Race at 1:10 pm IST

Shooting 

  • Mixed 10m Air pistol qualification: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal, event begins at 5:30 am IST

  • Mixed 10m Air rifle qualification: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan along with Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil, event begins at 9:45 am IST

Table Tennis 

  • Men's singles Round 3: Sharath Kamal Achanta vs Ma Long at 6:30 am IST

