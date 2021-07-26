Shooters Angad and Mairaj Eliminated in Qualification Round of Skeet Event

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan were the two shooters competing on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics but both have been eliminated in the qualification round of the men's skeet event.

Angad finished in the 18th position with a score of 120 while Mairaj was 25th with a score of 117. There were a total of 30 shooters in the event with only the top six qualifying for the final.