Watch: Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu Returns to India From Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu after winning Silver on Saturday.
Image: Mirabai Chanu/Twitter
After winning India’s first at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu returned to the country on Monday evening.
The ace weightlifter clinched Silver on Saturday morning, giving India a first medal in the sport since 2000 Karnam Malleswari won Bronze in Sydney.
Mirabai won Silver after she lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg), finishing behind Gold medallist China's Hou Zhihui.
On arrival in New Delhi, she tweeted, "Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much"
Earlier on Monday, she had tweeted on her departure from Tokyo. "Heading back to home. Thank you #Tokyo2020 for memorable moments of my life," tweeted Mirabai.
Mirabai winning her medal on Day 1 of the Olympics was also historic as India had never won a medal on the day after the opening ceremony before.
The ace athlete hails from Manipur and Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for her and promised a job in the government.
Mirabai became the first Indian to win a medal in weightlifting for India since 2000 in Sydney.
"She had a very poor day in Rio de Janeiro, but she did not lose hope, did not let it stall her progress. She worked hard, improved her technique, and today won a silver medal for India. It's a great achievement that a weightlifter has won a medal for India, after a gap of 21 years," said Karnam Malleswari, the first Indian weightlifter to win an individual medal at the Olympics, in Sydney in 2000.
Published: 26 Jul 2021,06:13 PM IST