Day 12, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Neeraj Stars in Qualification, Wrestling Underway

India's Neeraj Chopra will next be seen on Saturday, 7 August, in the final.
Image: Arnica Kala/The Quint
Neeraj Chopra's qualifies for javelin throw final, in action next on Saturday at 4.30 pm IST; Shivpal Singh ousted
Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's wins men's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match
Wrestler Anshu Malik's loses women's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match
Wrestler Deepak Punia's men's freestyle 86kg round of 16 match is next
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain's semi-final at 11 am IST
Women's hockey team vs Argentina at 3.30 pm IST
Wrestling: Deepak Punia's men's freestyle 86kg round of 16 match against Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medallist.
Wrestling: First points for Anshu. Takes Iryna out of bounds. 4-1. Another point for Anshu. 4-2. Still alive in the game. Over a minute and a half left in the match. Anhsu goes for a single leg takedown, but the world no.3 counters. Two more points for her. 6-2. Iryna wins the match 8-2 by points.
It was a tough draw for Anshu. She put up a good fight in her debut Olympics. The repechage route is still open for her though.
Wrestling: Anshu Malik is trying to get a grip on the seasoned campaigner. Aggressive start by her. Looking to go for the single-leg attack. Strong grip by the Bulgarian. Iryna goes 1-0 up. Out of bounds and another point for Iryna. A single-leg takedown by Iryna and she gets 2 points. 4-0.
Wrestling: Anshu Malik's women's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match against Belarus' Iryna Kurachkina begins. World No.3 Iryna is out first. Anshu, 19, is out next. Her 20th birthday is tomorrow.
Wrestling: Anshu Malik's women's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match against Belarus' Iryna Kurachkina. It is a difficult opener for Anshu Malik as she is facing the European champion.
Wrestling: Ravi Kumar Dahiya goes 5-2 up. Double-leg takedown. Now taking control of the bout. 9-2. Enjoying a seven point lead. Difficult for the Colombian to come back in this bout. 11-2 now. Dahiya is getting better and better with each passing moment. Has been dominant, clocking 8 points in the last 1.5 minutes. And he has won 13-2 by technical superiority.
Wrestling: Ravi Kumar Dahiya keeping the pressure on the Colombian. Looking sharp here. Goes 2-0 up. All over the Colombian. Just over a minute to go. Urbano unable to defend. Urbano with the charge, however, Dahiya tries to defend it. 2-2. Ravi is going for the leg-attack. Four seconds left. Ravi is in the lead 3-2.
Wrestling: Ravi Kumar Dahiya's round of 16 match against Colombia's Tigreros Urbano in the men's freestyle 57kg category begins. The Colombian is out first. World No.4 Ravi Kumar Dahiya is out next. The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist and reigning Asian champion should not face much difficulty in reaching at least the semi-finals.
Men's Javelin Throw: India's Neeraj Chopra (86.65m), Germany's Johannes Vetter (85.64m), Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (85.16m), Finland's Lassi Etelatalo (84.50m), Germany's Julian Weber (84.41m), Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (84.93m) were the six automatic qualifiers from Group A & B. The final will be held on Saturday, 7 August, at 4.30 pm IST.
Wrestling: Ravi Kumar Dahiya will begin his campaign against Colombia's Tigreros Urbano in the men's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match.
Golf: Aditi Ashok is one-under thorugh Hole 7 and is tied-7th. Diksha Dagar is through Hole 1 and is on Par. Tied-21st.
Men's Javelin Throw: Shivpal Singh in his third attempt now. 74.81m. Slightly better than his second attempt. His first attempt of 76.40m remains his best, which means he won't qualify to the final as 10 men in Group B and 15 in Group A have a better score than his. And only the top 12 qualify. He needed to cross 81.73m. Currently placed 11th in Group B. Five men, including India's Neeraj Chopra, automatically qualified to the final.
Men's Javelin Throw: Second attempt for Shivpal Singh on now. 74.80m. Lower than his first attempt. Moves to 10th place. Not looking good for Shivpal here. Needs a miracle.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem becomes the second athlete from Group B to qualify for the final. He is topping the table with a throw of 85.16m in his second attempt. Thr third best score of the morning so far.
Men's Javelin Throw: Germany's Julian Weber becomes the first athlete from Group B to qualify for the final with a throw of 84.41m. Shivpal is placed 7th.
Men's Javelin Throw: 15 out of 16 athletes from Group A have a better score than Shivapal's 76.40m. Still early days though. He has two more attempts left. He moves to 6th after Grenada's Anderson Peters registers a throw of 80.42m.
Men's Javelin Throw: Shivpal Singh is up next. He starts with a throw of 76.40m. Moves to fourth place. Two more attempts to go for the Indian making his debut at the Olympics.
Republic of Moldova's Andrian Mardare has managed the best throw so far from Group B - 80.69m. No other athlete has crossed 80. Eight more athletes are yet to attempt their first throw.
Men's Javelin Throw: And we are underway. Reminder: Each athlete will get three attempts each. The mark for automatic qualification is 83.50m. The top 12 athletes from Group A & Group B will qualify to the final. Three, including India's Neeraj Chopra, had automatically qualified from Group A.
Men's Javelin Throw: 11 out of 16 athletes in Group B have a better personal-best and season-best score than Shivpal Singh.
Men's Javelin Throw: India's Shivpal Singh will compete in Group B at 7.05 am IST. The world no.18's personal best is 86.23m, while his best this season is 81.63m. He needs to better that today. Needs to cross or meet the 83.50m mark for automatic qualification. He is slated to start 6th in the order.
The 26-year-old had qualified for the Olympics with a throw of 85.47m.
Can he also qualify in his very first throw?
Golf: Aditi Ashok is now in action in round one of women's individual stroke play. Has gone through Hole 4 and is on Par. Currently tied 11th.
Diksha Dagar is yet to start.
Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra has exited the stadium. He will be in action next on Saturday, 7 August, at 4.30 pm IST in the FINAL! What a start to the morning! Sensational stuff by the debutant in his debut throw.
Shivpal Singh will compete in Group B at 7.05 am IST.
Meanwhile, Vetter manages a throw of 82.08m in his second attempt. Slight improvement from his first. Only two athletes have qualified from Group A so far.
Vetter has done it. Qualifies with an 85.64m throw - the second-best after Neeraj's in Group A.
Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra is up next. HE STARTS WITH 86.65m IN HIS FIRST ATTEMPT AND HAS QUALIFIED TO THE FINAL ROUND. Currently sitting on top of the table. Two athletes have qualified so far from Group A. Finland's Lassi Etelatalo was the first with a throw of 84.50m.
Chopra breached the 83.50m with relative ease. The 23-year-old was cheered on by the small Indian contingent in the stands.
Javelin Throw: Vetter is up next. He has a personal best of 97.76m. Starts with a 82.04 in his first attempt. Moves to 3rd place. Meanwhile, Sweden's Kim Amb has also posted a season best score of 82.40m and sits second on the table. Finland's Lassi Etelatalo becomes the first athlete to qualify for the final. Posts an 84.50m in his first attempt, which is also his season best.
Javeline Throw: Romania's Alexandru Novac starts with a season best throw of 83.27m. Currently on top of the table. Five athletes are done with their first attempts. Germany's Johannes Vetter is 11th in the order.
Javelin Throw: The athletes are currently warming up with some practice throws. Neeraj Chopra is slated to go 15th/16 in the starting order. A throw of 83.50m will result in automatic qualification or a finish in the top 12. There are 32 athletes across Group A & B in total. Each athlete will get three attempts each.
Golf: India's Aditi Ashok will soon be in action in round one of women's individual stroke play.
Very good morning to all. Welcome to The Quint's live coverage of Day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Neeraj Chopra, one of India's star athletes, will be in action in group A of the men's javelin throw qualification round at 5.35 am IST, while his compatriot Shivpal Singh will start in Group B at 7.05 am IST.
The 23-year-old gold medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Asian Games, currently ranked 16th in the world, recorded his personal and season-best score of 88.07 in March earlier this year. He had sealed qualification in February 2020, at Potchefstroom, his first meet since October 2018, with a throw of 87.86m.
He will face tough competition from Germany’s Johannes Vetter, who has a personal best of 97.76m, and is widely seen as the favourite.
India has the opportunity to move one step closer to the much-coveted gold medal in not just one but two events today. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who has already assured herself and India a medal, will face Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli, the reigning world champion, in the first semi-final at 11 am IST. A victory here will at least assure a second silver medal for India. The 23-year-old Indian pugilist from Golaghat, Assam, had won both her previous bouts on split decision: 3-2 against Germany's Nadine Apetz in their Round of 16 match and 4-1 against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in their quarter-final bout. Busenaz Surmeneli, however, had won both her previous bouts 5-0.
Later in the afternoon, at 3.30 pm IST, the Indian women's hockey team will take on Argentina in their first-ever semi-final at the Olympic Games. After starting their campaign on a poor note, with three losses on the trot, the Indian women bounced back with wins over Ireland and South Africa. A place in the quarter-final, however, was sealed only when Ireland lost their last group match to Great Britain. The Rani Rampal-led side then scored an upset 1-0 win over Australia in the quarter-final to book a place in the semis. Argentina, who had finished third in Group B with three wins out of five matches, thrashed Germany 3-0 in their quarter-final match. The winner of tomorrow's semi-final will at least guarantee a silver, if not gold, for their country. The loser will go on to play in the bronze medal match.
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will start the day's proceedings in the qualification round at 5.35 am IST. The 23-year-old gold medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Asian Games, currently ranked 16th in the world, recorded his personal and season-best score of 88.07 in March earlier this year. He had sealed qualification in February 2020, at Potchefstroom, his first meet since October 2018, with a throw of 87.86m. The Olympic qualifying mark was 85m. However, he might face stiff competition from Germany's Johannes Vetter. Later in the morning, Shivpal Singh will participate in the Group B qualification round at 7.05 am.
Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya will begin his campaign against Colombia's Tigreros Urbano in the men's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match at 8.21 am. The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist and reigning Asian champion should not face much difficulty in reaching at least the semi-finals. It will be a difficult opener for Anshu Malik, who will face European champion Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus in the women's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match at 8.28 am. At 8.49 am, Deepak Punia will compete against Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medallist, in the men's freestyle 86kg round of 16 match.
Published: 03 Aug 2021,05:09 AM IST