Day 12, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Neeraj Stars in Qualification, Wrestling Underway

India has the opportunity to move one step closer to the much-coveted gold medal in not just one but two events today. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who has already assured herself and India a medal, will face Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli, the reigning world champion, in the first semi-final at 11 am IST. A victory here will at least assure a second silver medal for India. The 23-year-old Indian pugilist from Golaghat, Assam, had won both her previous bouts on split decision: 3-2 against Germany's Nadine Apetz in their Round of 16 match and 4-1 against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in their quarter-final bout. Busenaz Surmeneli, however, had won both her previous bouts 5-0.

Later in the afternoon, at 3.30 pm IST, the Indian women's hockey team will take on Argentina in their first-ever semi-final at the Olympic Games. After starting their campaign on a poor note, with three losses on the trot, the Indian women bounced back with wins over Ireland and South Africa. A place in the quarter-final, however, was sealed only when Ireland lost their last group match to Great Britain. The Rani Rampal-led side then scored an upset 1-0 win over Australia in the quarter-final to book a place in the semis. Argentina, who had finished third in Group B with three wins out of five matches, thrashed Germany 3-0 in their quarter-final match. The winner of tomorrow's semi-final will at least guarantee a silver, if not gold, for their country. The loser will go on to play in the bronze medal match.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will start the day's proceedings in the qualification round at 5.35 am IST. The 23-year-old gold medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Asian Games, currently ranked 16th in the world, recorded his personal and season-best score of 88.07 in March earlier this year. He had sealed qualification in February 2020, at Potchefstroom, his first meet since October 2018, with a throw of 87.86m. The Olympic qualifying mark was 85m. However, he might face stiff competition from Germany's Johannes Vetter. Later in the morning, Shivpal Singh will participate in the Group B qualification round at 7.05 am.

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya will begin his campaign against Colombia's Tigreros Urbano in the men's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match at 8.21 am. The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist and reigning Asian champion should not face much difficulty in reaching at least the semi-finals. It will be a difficult opener for Anshu Malik, who will face European champion Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus in the women's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match at 8.28 am. At 8.49 am, Deepak Punia will compete against Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medallist, in the men's freestyle 86kg round of 16 match.