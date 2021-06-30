Consistency Key as Neeraj Aims for the Stars at Tokyo Olympics

Form Guide

The build-up to the Summer Games has not been the best for Neeraj. Injured and out of action for a year in 2019, he secured qualification in the only competition he took part in 2020 with a throw of 87.86m.

After sporting activities began amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Neeraj has not shown any signs of slowing down and has consistently been registering throws in the high 80s. While at the Federation Cup and Indian Grand Prix he threw 87.80m and 88.07m respectively before moving base to Europe earlier this month.

In 3 competitions, Neeraj had a best throw of 86.79 metres in Finland, 83.18 metres in Lisbon and 80.96 metres in Sweden, showing that he has well and truly recovered from his injury and isn’t rusty either.

A throw in the high 80s is likely to have him knocking on the door for a top 3 finish, but if he can break through the 90m barrier, it would give him a better shot at the elusive medal.

Neeraj’s consistency through the stop-start build-up phase ahead of the Tokyo Olympics is important and is likely to hold him good stead in Japan.