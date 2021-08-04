Boxer Lovlina Shines In Olympics But Her Village Is a Picture Of Neglect

Locals claim that finally some development work has started, but only after Lovlina’s Olympic Performance.
Knocking out her Chinese Rival, Nien-Chin Chen, in the women’s welterweight category, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on July 30.
As the country rejoiced and celebrated, Lovlina’s home was caught in a downpour. Her village, Baro Mukhia is a picture of neglect. The road connecting Baro Mukhia village to her home lay neglected, until her performance led to the Assam Government ‘taking interest’ in the village.
Locals claim that finally some development work has started, but only after Lovlina’s Olympic Performance.
The village is dotted with Muddy tracks and broken roads. There is no piped water supply and children complain of patchy internet connection, as a hindrance towards online classes.
“Mobile network is very bad here. Due to lack of internet connectivity, we can't do our online classes. It’s a very backward village. No MLA or minister ever comes here,” says Bedanga Saikia, a resident of the village.
As a locals even complained of lack of sports facilities in the village, Lovlina will take on the reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the Olympic semifinals on 4 August, aiming to become the first ever Indian boxer to advance to the Games final.
