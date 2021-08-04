Boxer Lovlina Shines In Olympics But Her Village Is a Picture Of Neglect

Knocking out her Chinese Rival, Nien-Chin Chen, in the women’s welterweight category, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on July 30.

As the country rejoiced and celebrated, Lovlina’s home was caught in a downpour. Her village, Baro Mukhia is a picture of neglect. The road connecting Baro Mukhia village to her home lay neglected, until her performance led to the Assam Government ‘taking interest’ in the village.