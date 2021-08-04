Tokyo 2020: Lovlina Borgohain Loses Semi-Final to World Number 1, Wins Bronze

Lovlina Borgohain was outplayed by the Turkish opponent and it was a unanimous decision in favour of the reigning world number one and world champion.

The Indian 23-year-old started off on a positive note with aggressive punches but Surmeneli was in the driver's seat after the first minute of the contest. The Turkish boxer landed some big punches and was awarded the round unanimously by all 5 judges. She’s was given 10s by all while Lovlina was awarded 9s.

The second and third rounds saw Surmeneli continue to dominate even as Lovlina started to try to stage a fightback. In the end, the third round finished as the India's lowest scoring as she was given two 9s and three 8s by the judges.

Surmeneli, the gold medal favourite, finished with perfect 10s in all rounds and will progress onto the final while Lovlina will also be on the podium, with a bronze.