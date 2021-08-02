Day 10, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Women's Hockey Team Create History, Enter Semis

Tokyo Olympics: Indian women celebrate after beating Australia 1-0
Image: PTI
Dutee Chand's women's finishes 7th, out of SF contention
Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar & Sanjeev Rajput in action in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification round
Indian women's hockey team beat Australia 1-0, enter Olympic semi-finals for the very first time, to face Argentina on 4 August
Equestrian Fouaad Mirza's eventing individual jumping - qualifier round at 1.30 pm
Kamalpreet Kaur's discus throw final at 4.30 pm
Hockey: India will now face Argentina in the second semi-final on Wednesday, 4 August. This might be the biggest upset in history at this stage of the tournament. What an achievement!
Hockey: Just 25 seconds left. India on the attack. INDIA BEAT AUSTRALIA 1-0. THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME. The Indian women have made history. The Indian women can be seen jumping, dancing and screaming with delight. WHAT A PERFORMANCE! WHAT AN UPSET FOR AUSTRALIA! They were the pre-tournament favourites.
Hockey: Australia putting pressure on the Indian defence now. Less than 5 minutes to go. Edwina Bone's advance is stopped by Grace Ekka. Foul from Australia. They refer it. Seeking a PC. It has been upheld. A PC for Australia. Nervous moments. Just 3 minutes left. SAVED BY SAVITA WITH HER LEFT FOOT. Another PC for Australia. They try a variation. Savita SAVES IT AGAIN! Cleared by the defenders.
Hockey: India is pressing high here. Moving forward now. Still 1-0.
A PC for Australia. Grace is hit on the face after the ball bounces from the stick. She is fine though. Saved by Savita. Another PC for Australia. And another save by Savita. Over six minutes left in the quarter. Green card for Nikki Pradhan. She is out for 2 minutes.
Shooting: APS Tomar starts series one of standing position with a 95 - 9, 9, 9, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9. Currently 17th.
Hockey: Q4 begins. Australia's green card is still in play.
Hockey: Navneet Kaur attempts a quick reverse flick but the ball goes past the post. Another opportunity. Sharmila passes the ball to Rani but her deflection goes wide. Green Card for Australia. End of Q3. India still leading 1-0. Can they hold on for another 15 minutes?
Hockey: Has been a strong start by Australia. Dominating possession. A real test for the Indian defence. Another save by Savita and the ball has been cleared by the defender. The ball has been played in and around India's D in this quarter. Still in the lead though.
Hockey: Q3 begins. Strong start by Australia. Saved by Savita. Australia have a PC now. Australia tried a variation but Grace saved it. Still 1-0. Another PC for Australia now. Don't go for a direct shot. Another variation. Saved by Savita.
Athletics Update: Earlier in the day, Dutee Chand clocked her season best timings of 23.85 seconds in the women's 200m race.However, she finished 7th and failed to qualify for the semi-finals.
Shooting: Tomar finishes prone position with a total score of 391 (98, 99, 97, 97). Is currently placed 16th.
Rajput finishes series 2 with a perfect 100. Twin scores of 98 in series 3 & 4 for him. Had scored a 97 in series 1. Finishes prone position with a 393. Currently 23rd.
The top 8 shooters will qualify to the final.
Hockey: Green Card for Monika. Out for 2 minutes. A good run by Salima Tete now. Shoots but it flies over the post. India dominating currently. Less than 3 minutes left in Q2. End of Q2. India up 1-0 at half-time.
Hockey: PC saved. Defended well by Savita. Australia had 2-3 chances. Still 0-0. PC for India now. GOALLLL! India take the lead 1-0. Gurjit Kaur scores!
Shooting update: Tomar starts prone position. Scores a 98 in Series 1 and 99 in Series 2. Currently 7th.
Sanjeev Rajput finishes Kneeling position with a total score of 387/400 (96, 99, 95, 97). Is currently ranked 27th.
Hockey: Q2 begins. Strong start by Australia. PC for Australia. India take a referral. PC awarded to Australia.
Hockey: End of Q1. 0-0. India has been good in creating chances and keeping the possession.
Hockey: Now Australia on the attack. Peris fires one but her shot is wide. A good run by Sharmila Devi but is met by Rachel Lynch. Sharmila is down and being attended by the phsiyo. Goes off. An excellent start by India.
Hockey: An aggressive start by India as well. Holding their own. Looking good. Not all Australia.
A lovely pass by Lalremsiami to Vandana who is near the post. Her shot hits the post. THAT WAS CLOSE!
Hockey: Indian women's quarter-final match against Australia begins. The Australian team has won all five of their group matches. Have scored 13 goals and conceded just one goal. Attacking start by Australia, the balls hits the post. Vandana manages to reach the Australian D but the defenders are too good for her.
Shooting: Tomar posts a 98 in Series 3. A 9 for him in his 22nd and 28th shots. 10 in the rest. Posts a perfect 10 in Series 4. Finishes Kneeling position with a score of 397. Currently placed 2nd.
Shooting: Tomar posts a perfect 100 in Series 2. A 99 for Rajput as well with a 9 on his 18th shot.
Shooting: Tomar starts Series 1 of Kneeling position with a 99 (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10).
A 96 for Rajput in Series 1 - 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 9, 10
Good morning! Welcome to The Quint's live coverage of Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput are currently in action in the 50m Rifle 3 positions men's qualification round. There will be three rounds - Kneeling, Prone and Standing with 4 series of 10 shots in each round.
The top 8 shooters will qualify to the final.
Sunday, Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics, was an excellent one for India. Shuttler PV Sindhu won the bronze medal and became the first Indian woman and the second Indian (after wrestler Sushil Kumar) to win two individual Olympic medals. In addition, the men's hockey team entered the semi-finals after 49 years after scoring a 3-1 win over Great Britain.
The country will be hoping for a similar, if not better, Day 11, where all eyes will be on Kamalpreet Kaur, who will be in action in the women's discus final at 4.30 pm. Kamalpreet had qualified for the finals with a throw of 64.0m and was only the second discus thrower on Saturday to have reached that mark. She will aim to become independent India's first medallist in a track & field event.
The women's hockey team will face Australia in their quarter-final match at 8.30 am. India had finished fourth in Pool A, managing two wins and three losses in their five games. After a poor start to their campaign, losing their first three matches, the Indian women bounced back in style, beating Ireland and South Africa. However, their quarter-final spot depended on the result of the Ireland vs Great Britain game. Thankfully for India, Ireland lost their match 0-2, and India advanced to the quarter-finals.
However, the Indian team has a poor PC conversion rate and would like to improve upon that today. They allowed South Africa to come back in the game thrice, something they can't afford to do against Australia, who topped Group B with five wins from five matches and have conceded just one goal so far.
Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will be in action in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification at 8 am. The top eight shooters will advance to the final, which will be held later in the day.
Dutee Chand will be in action in the Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 4 at 7.25 am. Equestrian Fouaad Mirza will be seen in the Eventing Individual Jumping - Qualifier round at 1.30 pm.
Published: 02 Aug 2021,07:58 AM IST