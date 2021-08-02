Day 10, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Women's Hockey Team Create History, Enter Semis

Sunday, Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics, was an excellent one for India. Shuttler PV Sindhu won the bronze medal and became the first Indian woman and the second Indian (after wrestler Sushil Kumar) to win two individual Olympic medals. In addition, the men's hockey team entered the semi-finals after 49 years after scoring a 3-1 win over Great Britain.

The country will be hoping for a similar, if not better, Day 11, where all eyes will be on Kamalpreet Kaur, who will be in action in the women's discus final at 4.30 pm. Kamalpreet had qualified for the finals with a throw of 64.0m and was only the second discus thrower on Saturday to have reached that mark. She will aim to become independent India's first medallist in a track & field event.

The women's hockey team will face Australia in their quarter-final match at 8.30 am. India had finished fourth in Pool A, managing two wins and three losses in their five games. After a poor start to their campaign, losing their first three matches, the Indian women bounced back in style, beating Ireland and South Africa. However, their quarter-final spot depended on the result of the Ireland vs Great Britain game. Thankfully for India, Ireland lost their match 0-2, and India advanced to the quarter-finals.

However, the Indian team has a poor PC conversion rate and would like to improve upon that today. They allowed South Africa to come back in the game thrice, something they can't afford to do against Australia, who topped Group B with five wins from five matches and have conceded just one goal so far.

Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will be in action in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification at 8 am. The top eight shooters will advance to the final, which will be held later in the day.

Dutee Chand will be in action in the Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 4 at 7.25 am. Equestrian Fouaad Mirza will be seen in the Eventing Individual Jumping - Qualifier round at 1.30 pm.