Women's Hockey Team Pull Off Massive Upset, Beat Aus & Enter First-Ever Semis

The Indian women's hockey team have entered the semi-final of the Olympics for the first time.
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian women's hockey team have pulled off a massive upset, defeating world number two Australia to enter their first-ever semi-final match at the Olympics. The Indian team is ranked ninth.
The sole goal of the match was scored by Gurjit Kaur in the 22nd minute following which the Indian team managed to deny the Aussie attack and held onto the lead for the rest of the match.
This is India's biggest win in women's hockey as the team is playing in the Olympics only for the third time and had struggled to the knockout rounds, finishing fourth in Pool A and qualifying by virtue of favourable results in other matches.
