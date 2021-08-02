Kamalpreet Kaur Finishes Sixth in Discus Final at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: India's Kamalpreet Kaur in action during the women's discus final.
India’s Kamalpreet Kaur put in a spirited performance in the women’s discus final on Monday but fell short of the medal places in what was a rain marred event.
Kamalpreet’s best throw was of 63.70m, her third attempt, which put her in sixth spot in the final.
The Indian started off with a 61.62m throw and finished with one of 61.37m.
Kamalpreet’s Personal Best is a throw of 66.59m, which would have placed her in contention for a Bronze medal at this final.
America’s Valerie Allman finished with the Gold medal after her first throw of 68.98m proved to be enough.
Germany’s Kristin Pudenz finished with the Silver medal after a best throw of 66.86m, also a personal best for her.
Rounding up the top 3 and taking Bronze was Cuban Yaime Perez, who threw 65.72m.
