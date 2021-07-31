Kamalpreet Kaur Qualifies For The Discus Throw Final in Second Position

Kamalpreet Kaur will compete in the final on 2 August
(Photo: PTI)
Kamalpreet Kaur has qualified for the final in the women's discus throw event.
She had the second best throw in the qualification rounds, after USA's Valarie Allman
The final will be on 2 August at 4:30pm IST
Kamalpreet Kaur has stormed into the final of the Women's Discus Throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian discus thrower finished second in the overall heats with a best attempt of 64m on her third and final throw.
The final will be held on 2 August at 4:30pm IST.
The Indian athlete had been drawn in Group B for the event and her first attempt was a decent 60.29m following which she was ranked 6th in the group. She followed it up with a spectacular 63.97m and climbed up to the second position in the group.
The 25-year-old breached the target of 64m on her third attempt and was the only athlete besides Valarie Allman of USA to automatically qualify for the final.
India's Seema Punia was the other Indian competing in the event and she finished 16th in the overall heats and missed out on the qualification as the top 12 athletes qualify for the final of the event.
Published: 31 Jul 2021,09:05 AM IST