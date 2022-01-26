'Humbled & Honoured': Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra Wins Padma Shri

Chopra won the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by throwing the javelin to a distance of 87.58 m.
File photo of Neeraj Chopra

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Neeraj Chopra</p></div>

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was awarded the Padma Shri, as well as the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Tuesday, 25 January.

Following the announcement, the Indian athlete tweeted a video and said:

"Humbled and honoured to know that I have been named as a recipient of the Padma Shri award and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. I thank you all for your good wishes and blessings and will continue to work hard to do my best for the nation."

One of the highest civilian awards of the country, the Padma Awards are given in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

General Bipin Rawat was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, and the Padma Bhushan has been conferred on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla, among others on Tuesday evening.

