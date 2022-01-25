Bipin Rawat, Neeraj Chopra, Sonu Nigam: Here's the Full List of Padma Awardees

Late CDS General Bipin Rawat (left), Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra (right).
(Photo: The Quint)
The central government on Tuesday, 25 January, announced the Padma Awards for the year 2022.
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, and the Padma Bhushan has been conferred on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla, among others.
One of the highest civilian awards of the country, the Padma Awards are given in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.
Here is the full list:
