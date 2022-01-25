Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Rejects Padma Bhushan

Hours after the central government on Tuesday, 25 January, announced the Padma Awards for the year 2022, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refused the Padma Bhushan announced for him.

Bhattacharjee, a former member of the politburo of the CPI-M, was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2002 to 2011.

In a statement, he said, “If I am conferred with Padma Bhushan award, I am rejecting it”, news agency PTI reported.