Not Worried About My Rivals, Want to Hit 90m Mark This Season: Neeraj Chopra

"There is no fixed target for any specific event, I try not to take that pressure on myself. Peters and Valdech must be working hard and so they are doing well. Yes, there is the aim of crossing 90m which I have always said and I am hopeful it will happen this year in some competition," Chopra said in a virtual media interaction.

"I know competition is tough and growing. It also depends on the day's performance, weather and other conditions, how we manage them. I normally don't think about surpassing anybody's performance or record. I just go out to give my best," he added.

The 24-year old hasn't taken part in any competition since winning gold in Tokyo on August 7 last year. His first competition of the season will be at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 14, followed by the Kuortane Games four days later. Chopra is also planning to feature in the top-flight Diamond League Meeting in Stockholm on June 30 before heading for the June 15-24 World Championships in Eugene, USA.

Though Neeraj doesn't want to rush into things, he is hoping to do well in the World Championships.