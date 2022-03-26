IPL 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Men's Hockey Team, Lovlina Borgohain Honoured By BCCI

Neeraj Chopra was felicitated with Rs 1 crore by the BCCI for his Tokyo Olympics gold medal.
(Photo: BCCI)
IPL 2022 got underway in Mumbai on Saturday night with the big match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Both teams are being led by new captains as Shreyas Iyer starts his stint with KKR this season, while CSK veteran Jadeja took over from MS Dhoni just a few days back.
Even as the two players marshalled their troops on the field, the BCCI took some time to felicitate India's 2020 Tokyo Olympics stars on the sidelines of the match.
Neeraj Chopra, India's first and only Olympic gold medallist in track and field, was present at the Wankhede Stadium as he was given the Rs 1 crore reward the BCCI had announced for him when he won his Tokyo medal last summer.
Also present were boxer Lovlina Borgohain and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.
Lovlina had won India's first Olympic medal in the women's welterweight category when she bagged the bronze in Tokyo while Manpreet and his men's hockey team ended a medal drought in the event when they won India's first Olympic medal in hockey after 41 years when they bagged the bronze.
