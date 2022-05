TOPS Approves Extension of Neeraj Chopra’s International Training in Turkey

Chopra and his coach, Dr. Klaus Bartonietz have been in Turkey since the end of March 2022 and will now continue their training at the Antalya camp for another 14 days as Chopra prepares for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Athletics World Championships.

The financial assistance will cover Chopra's training cost at Gloria Sports Arena along with his and Dr. Klaus's accommodation, travel, food, and Medical Insurance expenses among others.

It will also include a daily allowance of 50 dollars each for both Chopra and Dr. Klaus Bartonietz for any other expenses they might require during their stay.