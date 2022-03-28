Padma Awards 2022: Kalyan Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Others Honoured

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred 55 distinguished people with the Padma Awards at the second investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, 28 March.

The Padma Vibhushan recipients included the late Kalyan Singh, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, who received the award posthumously, classical singer Prabha Atre, and others.

The Padma Bhushan recipients comprise actor Victor Banerjee, Suchitra Krishna Ella, and Krishna Murthy Ella of Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin, Author Pratibha Ray, Scientist Sanjaya Rajaram (posthumous), and others.

Athlete Neeraj Chopra, Singer Sonu Nigam, Dr Moti Lal Madan were among the Padma Shri recipients.

The President conferred the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards at the Civil Investiture ceremony II. The Civil Investiture Ceremony – I took place on 21 March when 54 eminent personalities were proffered the Padma awards.

The awards were announced on Republic Day eve.