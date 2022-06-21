Watch: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Rubbishes Media Reports About Personal Life

Lovlina Borgohain won Bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
(Photo: IANS)
One of the stars of India’s successful campaign at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has issued a clarification after reports emerged of her divorce. The ace boxer said she was never married and urged the media to dismiss the speculation.
Lovlina has also asked for the matter to not be blown out of proportion and wants to solely focus on the upcoming Commonwealth Games now. The 2022 CWG in Birmingham begins on 28 July and will finish on 8 August.
The boxer said that she and her partner Nabanit Goswami were in a relationship but that it had ended a few months before the Tokyo Olympics. She also added that they never lived like a married couple.
The boxer, who said that they had signed a paper, noted that there was nothing about it being a court marriage and that they had also decided to destroy the certificate.
Lovlina shared her side of the story in a video post on Facebook and requested that the matter be dropped.
She also pointed out that it was due to the negligence of media and court officials that the story got published in a severe 'miscalculated way,' which had created misunderstandings between both of their families.
Just last week, Lovlina along with reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, Nitu, and Jaismine booked their spots in the Indian boxing contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
