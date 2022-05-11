Nikhat Zareen – The Girl Who Fought Back

'David vs Goliath' is a sports analogy used only too often. So, apologies, for using it here to bring to you the story of Nikhat Zareen.

And while my lack of ability to find another metaphor to narrate this strong 25-year-old's story may be ordinary, the young woman who shared her life with us for this video is anything but.

Imagine growing up looking up to only the most successful boxer to ever emerge from India. Wanting to be like her, box like her, win like her. Then imagine, 12 years later, having to fight – on and off the ring – just to be able to compete against her to represent India in your weight category.

That is Nikhat Zareen's story. The girl who fought back.