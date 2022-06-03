Nikhat Zareen Talks About Meeting Mary Kom & the Start of Their 'New Friendship'

MC Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen's rivalry has been one of the biggest in Indian sport over the last few years with both boxers competing in the same Olympics category.

Mary's automatic selection for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was questioned by a young Nikhat in 2019 as she wrote to the sports minister to get an opportunity to fight for the spot. After much controversy, there was a trial and Mary won it with ease, but the end of the bout also saw much bitterness between the two boxers with both alleging improper conduct by the other.

Two-and-a-half years have since passed and 2022 has been the year of Nikhat Zareen so far. The 25-year-old went through the national trials and competed at the World Championships in May, in her favoured flyweight category, and bagged a gold for the country.