Mirabai & Lovlina - Not Just 'Northeastern Stars' but Indian Champions

Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain are two women whose smile could light up any room, and also, two women whose sheer physical strength could vanquish any opponent on their day.

2021 was the year both these Indian sports stars grabbed the spotlight with success at the Tokyo Olympics. While Mirabai was competing at her second Olympics and looking to vanquish demons from her outing five years back in Rio, Lovlina proved the dark horse of the Indian contingent, taking many, but not herself, by surprise as she finished on the podium in her debut Olympics.