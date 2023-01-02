Lawn Bowls Stars Usher Into New Lives, but the Sport Keeps Fighting Old Ghosts

Google Trends highlights an unambiguous spike in the number of searches for a particular sport during the first week of August. A sport that only a few had heard of, let alone comprehend the rules and be familiar with the emerging talents. A sport that has been overlooked since its inception, and its players who are lightyears away from reaching the echelons of ‘superstars.'

Lawn bowls has been played in India since 1930, but it was only on 2 August, 2022 that it became popular across the nation, as four women created history by winning the maiden medal in the sport at the Commonwealth Games. That too, the glittering gold.