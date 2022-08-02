CWG 2022: President Of India, Mary Kom Celebrate Historic Lawn Bowls Gold

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CWG 2022: President Of India, Mary Kom Celebrate Historic Lawn Bowls Gold

India's Lawn Bowls Team win it's 1st CWG medal, the prestigious GOLD in Lawn Bowls by defeating South Africa, 17-10
Prajakta Bhawsar
Sports Buzz
Updated:

Indian Lawn Bowls Team at Commonwealth Games 2022.

|

Photo Courtesy: SAI 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Lawn Bowls Team at Commonwealth Games 2022.</p></div>

The women's fours lawn bowls team from India created history on Tuesday by taking home the gold at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

The team, comprising Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki, and Nayanmoni Saikia, earned the nation's first lawn bowls medal by beating 2018 silver medallists South Africa. They won the final 17-10.

Nobody will ever forget this moment in Indian sporting history because the nation has never before come this close to winning a medal in this sport.

President of India - Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Commonwealth Games gold medallist Indian Women's Four - Lawn Bowls Team.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, as well as the sports fraternity was abuzz and started pouring their congratulatory tweets:

Published: 02 Aug 2022,07:57 PM IST
