CWG 2022: Aspiring Pilot Navneet Misses Entrance Exam; Wins Lawn Bowls Silver

The silver following the gold-winning effort from the women's team has capped off a potentially game changing performance for India at the Games.

"We have heard that you are rewarded after winning medals. We finally have one now, so hoping better things are in store for us," said Navneet, who like her coach Pinki accidentally picked up the sport when his school became a training facility for lawn bowls during the 2010 CWG in Delhi.

"I used to play cricket but Pinki mam got me into lawn bowls," said Navneet.

Pinki and Co had achieved a remarkable first for India by winning the women's fours gold.