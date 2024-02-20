U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024: Date, Venue, and Live Streaming App in India

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on Tuesday, 20 February, is set to take place between U Mumba and Telugu Titans. One should note that this is the 130th match of the season and it will take place soon. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 match on Tuesday. The match will be live streamed for all the interested fans who want to watch their favourite players in action in the upcoming match.

On Tuesday, the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 will be conducted at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula. You can watch the live streaming of the match from anywhere you want. The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Season 10 began in full swing on 2 December 2023. The matches are being played as per the schedule.